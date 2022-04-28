Skip to Main Content
Antetokounmpo-led Bucks continue sheer dominance with series win over Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and nine rebounds and the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 116-100 on Wednesday night to finish off the first-round series in five games.

Milwaukee to face Boston next in 2nd-round series

Steve Megargee · The Associated Press ·
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks for two of his game-high 33 points during the first quarter of a 116-100 game five victory over the Bulls to win their first-round playoff series 4-1 on Wednesday in Milwaukee. (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

The third-seeded Bucks advanced to face second-seeded Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 on Sunday in Boston. The Celtics swept Brooklyn.

After splitting the first two games, the Bucks won the last three by an average margin of 23.3 points. They won those three games without Khris Middleton, the All-Star who sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Game 2.

Chicago didn't handle the loss of key players quite as well. The Bulls played without the starting backcourt they used for the first four games because two-time All-Star Zach LaVine was in health and safety protocols and Alex Caruso was in concussion protocol.

The absences enabled Milwaukee's defence to focus much of its attention on containing DeMar DeRozan, who had scored 41 points in the Bulls' Game 2 victory. DeRozan was held to 11 points Wednesday while shooting 5-of-10.

Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks by shooting 11-of-15 from the floor and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. Pat Connaughton hit 6-of-9 three-pointers and scored 20 points, and Bobby Portis added 14 points and career-high 17 rebounds. The Bucks' largest lead was 29.

Patrick Williams scored 23 points, Nikola Vucevic 19 and Coby White 17 for the Bulls. Vucevic also had 16 rebounds and six assists.

DeRozan was scoreless in the first 26 minutes of the game and attempted just one shot in the first quarter as he tried to get his teammates involved.

The problem was Chicago's other players weren't hitting open shots, allowing the Bucks to take command early.

Milwaukee pulled ahead for good three and a half minutes into the game and built a double-digit lead by scoring 12 straight points in the first quarter. Late in the first period, the Bucks began a 23-2 run that helped them extend the advantage to 49-20 with 7:25 left in the second period. Antetokounmpo scored nine straight Bucks points during that second spurt.

Chicago outscored the Bucks 22-11 the rest of the second quarter and got the margin down to 11 on Ayo Dosunmu's three-point play with 9:32 left in the third quarter, but Milwaukee's Bobby Portis hit a pair of corner three-pointers 36 seconds apart to make it 72-55.

