Robinson sets franchise 3-point playoff record as Heat stifle Hawks in blowout win

Duncan Robinson set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.

Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from three-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry had 10.

Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019.

Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points. De'Andre Hunter scored 14 for the Hawks and John Collins added 10.

Game 2 is Tuesday.

Robinson broke the record of seven threes that he previously shared with Damon Jones and Mike Miller.

DUNCAN R8BINSON (<a href="https://twitter.com/D_Bo20?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@D_Bo20</a>) led the <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiHEAT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiHEAT</a> to the 1-0 series lead! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a><br><br>🔥 Playoff Career High 27 points 🔥<br>🔥 Franchise Playoff Record 8 3PM 🔥<br><br>GAME 2: HAWKS vs HEAT<br>Tues. 7:30pm/et on TNT<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel <a href="https://t.co/fXqpNXPnXO">pic.twitter.com/fXqpNXPnXO</a> —@NBA

He couldn't miss. The Hawks, well, they couldn't make.

Young was 0 for 7 from three-point range and finished with just eight points, a season-low. Bogdan Bogdanovic missed all eight of his shots, and the Hawks never led outside of a brief edge in the opening minutes.

Butler revealed the Heat game plan when it comes to defending Young: "Just make it physical on him, challenge every shot, keep him off the free throw line and make him pass," he said.

It worked.

Atlanta went 3-0 in Game 1s last year, all three of those wins on the road, coming by two, four and three points, respectively.

That was then.

This was one-sided by halftime. The Heat set the tone by forcing Atlanta into a 1-for-11 start from the field — free throws were the only thing keeping the game close for much of the first half — and Miami took a 59-40 lead into the break.

A three-pointer from Kevin Huerter early in the second got Atlanta within 26-20. A 15-6 Heat run, capped by a three-pointer from Lowry, pushed the lead out to 41-26, and another three from Lowry later in the quarter made it 53-34.

Gallinari made a three-pointer to open the second half, getting the Hawks within 16. And that was as close as the Hawks got. Miami controlled the rest of the third, turning things into a complete runaway.

It was 86-60 after three, the Hawks managing only one more point through 36 minutes than Miami had through 24, and the outcome was decided.

WATCH | Raptors vs. 76ers playoff preview: