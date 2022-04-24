Antetokounmpo, Bucks push Bulls to brink of elimination with emphatic road win

Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six three-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

Jrue Holiday scored 26, and the Bucks made it look easy again after beating the Bulls by 30 and handing them the most lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history. The defending NBA champions led by 22 early in the third quarter and steadied themselves after a push by Chicago. They'll try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Allen delivered another huge effort off the bench, surpassing his previous postseason scoring high of 22 points in Game 3. He made 10 of 12 shots and nailed six of seven threes, with Chicago fans booing just about every time he touched the ball.

Antetokounmpo had seven assists.

Holiday made five threes. Bobby Portis added 14 points and 10 rebounds in his second straight start with Khris Middleton sidelined because of a sprained left knee, and the Bucks beat the Bulls for the 19th time in 21 games.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 24 points and 13 assists, DeMar DeRozan scored 23 and Patrick Williams finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Allen made four of five three-pointers and scored 16 as the Bucks grabbed a 56-41 halftime lead.

It was 54-39 with just over two minutes left after he and Holiday nailed back-to-back threes. Chicago's Patrick Williams dunked, and Allen missed from up top after making his first four threes. But he banked in a floater in the final minute to make it a 15-point game.

Portis nailed a three and Holiday buried a 30-footer, bumping it to 63-41 in the opening minute of the third. The lead was down to 68-60 midway through the quarter after a 17-3 run by Chicago.

But the Bucks answered by scoring 11 straight. Antetokounmpo had six of those points, including a dunk to make it 79-60, and fed Allen for a three after blocking LaVine during that stretch.