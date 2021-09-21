Raptors finalize 20-man camp roster with Svi Mykhailiuk, Reggie Perry signings
6-foot-8 Ukrainian guard-forward reportedly inked multi-year deal in August
The Toronto Raptors have completed their 20-player training camp roster by officially announcing the of addition guard-forward Svi Mykhailiuk and signing forward Reggie Perry.
The Raptors said in a news release Mykhailiuk signed a multi-year contract with the club. The deal was first reported last month.
The six-foot-eight, 205-pound native of Cherkasy, Ukraine, averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 20.1 minutes in 66 games (14 starts) with Detroit and Oklahoma City last season.
He shot .411 (208-506) from the field and .334 (105-314) from three-point range.
Mykhailiuk was picked in the second round (47th overall) by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA draft.
He has averaged 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 18.5 minutes in 164 career NBA games with Los Angeles, Detroit and Oklahoma City.
The six-foot-10, 250-pound Perry was selected in the second round (57th overall) by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2020 NBA draft and his rights were traded to Brooklyn in a three-team deal with Detroit.
In 26 games as a rookie with the Nets last season, the native of Thomasville, Ga., posted averages of 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 8.1 minutes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?