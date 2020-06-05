Michael Jordan announces $100M US pledge in battle for racial equality, social justice
'Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement,' says basketball icon
Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million US to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.
"Black lives matter," the statement said. "This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people."
Jordan, the 57-year-old former Chicago Bulls great, is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike, the shoe giant that earlier Friday committed $40 million over the next four years to support the black community.
Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. We are you. We are a family. We are a community. <a href="https://t.co/cGH8bJl1GQ">pic.twitter.com/cGH8bJl1GQ</a>—@Jumpman23
Jordan also released a statement Monday on George Floyd and the killings of black people at the hands of police.
"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," Jordan said. "I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of colour in our country. We have had enough."
Floyd was in handcuffs when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
WATCH | Canadian athletes speak out against racism:
