McMaster upsets Laval for 1st U Sports women's basketball title
Marauders' Linnaea Harper captures MVP with 18-points outing
The McMaster Marauders have captured their first Bronze Baby.
Sarah Gates and Linnaea Harper scored 18 points apiece as the second-seeded Marauders upset No. 1 seed Laval Rouge et Or 70-58 to win the U Sports women's basketball title on Sunday, in their first-ever appearance in the gold-medal game.
Harper captured tournament MVP honours for her performance.
Sarah-Jane Marois, who earlier in the week won the Nan Copp Award as player of the year, led Laval with 21 points.
The Marauders had dispatched Saskatchewan in the semifinals to earn their berth in the final, while Laval, the silver medallists in the 2017 national tournament, topped Ottawa.
The victory is a first as a coach for Theresa Burns, who's in her 26th season at McMaster, and won a Canadian university title as a player with the University of Toronto in 1986.
