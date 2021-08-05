Masai Ujiri to become president, vice-chairman of Raptors as part of new deal
Franchise releases social media video Thursday saying Ujiri is 'here to stay'
Masai Ujiri has reportedly signed a deal to become the vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors.
A video released by the team on social media Thursday has Ujiri saying he is "here to stay" with the team and also lays out the philanthropic work he aims to continue doing.
I've said it before, and I am saying it again. <br><br>We will win in Toronto.<br><br>- Masai <a href="https://t.co/KJ64UwjZPo">pic.twitter.com/KJ64UwjZPo</a>—@Raptors
The team did not immediately confirm the details of Ujiri's deal or the title he would be assuming.
Under Ujiri, the Raptors made the playoffs seven consecutive seasons before missing the post-season this year during a campaign in which they had to play home games in Tampa, Fla., because of COVID-19 restrictions.
An assistant general manager in Toronto in 2008 before becoming the GM of the Denver Nuggets, Ujiri was rehired by the Raptors to run basketball operations in May 2013.
