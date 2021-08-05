Skip to Main Content
NBA·New

Masai Ujiri to become president, vice-chairman of Raptors as part of new deal

Masai Ujiri has reportedly signed a deal to become the vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors. A video released by the team on social media Thursday has Ujiri saying he is "here to stay" with the team.

Franchise releases social media video Thursday saying Ujiri is 'here to stay'

The Canadian Press ·
Majai Ujiri has signed a deal to become president and vice-chairman of the Toronto Raptors, according to reports. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

Masai Ujiri has reportedly signed a deal to become the vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors.

A video released by the team on social media Thursday has Ujiri saying he is "here to stay" with the team and also lays out the philanthropic work he aims to continue doing.

The team did not immediately confirm the details of Ujiri's deal or the title he would be assuming.

Ujiri guided the Raptors to the 2019 NBA title after a series of bold moves, including the trade of star DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard and the decision to fire coach Dwane Casey and replace him with Nick Nurse the previous summer.

Under Ujiri, the Raptors made the playoffs seven consecutive seasons before missing the post-season this year during a campaign in which they had to play home games in Tampa, Fla., because of COVID-19 restrictions.

An assistant general manager in Toronto in 2008 before becoming the GM of the Denver Nuggets, Ujiri was rehired by the Raptors to run basketball operations in May 2013.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now