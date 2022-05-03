Skip to Main Content
Teams coveting Raptors head coach Nurse can keep dreaming, Masai Ujiri says

In his traditional post-season availability with media, Raptors president Masai Ujiri laughingly said other teams who'd like to hire head coach Nick Nurse can keep dreaming. Nurse had said a day earlier his focus was on coaching Toronto.

Club president also emotional when speaking about Siakam's comeback season

The Canadian Press ·
While recent reports had the Raptors' Nick Nurse as a top target for the Lakers’ head-coaching job after head coach Frank Vogel was fired, Toronto team president Masai Ujiri, pictured, said at Tuesday's season-ending media availability that other teams who'd like to hire Nurse can keep dreaming. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says no NBA team has contacted him about head coach Nick Nurse.

Reports had Nurse has a top target for the Los Angeles Lakers after head coach Frank Vogel was fired when the Lakers failed to reach the playoffs.

In his traditional post-season availability with media, Ujiri laughingly said other teams who'd like to hire Nurse can keep dreaming.

Nurse had said a day earlier his focus was on coaching Toronto.

Ujiri also became emotional when speaking about Pascal Siakam's comeback season.

Siakam was the target of racist comments on social media after his subpar performance in the 2020 NBA bubble at Walt Disney World.

He struggled early this season in his comeback from shoulder surgery, but finished with a career year.

While expectations were low for the Raptors in a building season, they earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, and took the Philadelphia 76ers to six games in the opening round of the playoffs.

WATCH l 76ers oust Raptors from playoffs:

76ers eliminate Raptors in 6 games as Embiid, Harden lead the way

5 days ago
Duration 0:48
Philadelphia beats Toronto 132-97 and takes the first round series 4-2. Joel Embiid scores game-high 33 points while James Harden adds 22 points and a game-high 15 assists. 0:48
