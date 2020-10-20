Raptors president Ujiri's lawyers refer to officer's allegations as 'fabrication'
Legal team's response says basketball exec's Fourth Amendment right was violated
Lawyers for Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri say a law enforcement officer's court motion should be denied, calling allegations about a confrontation between the two at the 2019 NBA Finals "a complete fabrication."
Ujiri's legal team filed its response on Monday to Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland's motion to the United States District Court in California, which came in the aftermath of the Raptors executive's counterclaim earlier this year.
The response says it's "entirely unreasonable" for Ujiri to be a security threat, as Strickland alleged in his motion.
Strickland's document said because it was a high-profile sporting event, there was a risk of crime. It lists examples including the 1993 stabbing of tennis star Monica Seles, the killing of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics and the 2004 NBA brawl between the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers.
A Zoom hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.
The dispute came as Ujiri tried to get on the court after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors to capture the NBA title last June.
WATCH | Video shows altercation between Ujiri, sheriff's deputy:
Ujiri 'abundantly calm' during encounter with officer
The Raptors have said that a video released with the countersuit proves Ujiri wasn't the aggressor in the dispute.
The footage appears to show Strickland using his arm to stop Ujiri from getting to the court. As Ujiri tries to walk by, Strickland shoves Ujiri before the two appear to exchange words.
WATCH | Raptors head coach Nurse says video 'self explanatory':
The video shows Strickland shoving Ujiri again, leading to Ujiri pushing Strickland back.
"Mr. Ujiri was abundantly calm, reasonable and compliant during his encounter with Strickland and there was absolutely no reason for Strickland to forcefully shove Mr. Ujiri twice without provocation," Ujiri's response says. "At this stage it would be improper to construe the facts in Strickland's favour and find otherwise."
The response also says Ujiri's Fourth Amendment right was violated. Ujiri's team says the Fourth Amendment requires officers to use force only when it is "objectively reasonable."
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.