NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.

Hayes, who struck Wagner in back of the head, given 3-game suspension without pay

The Associated Press ·
Two basketball players wearing white Orlando Magic jerseys are seen in the middle of the picture as they approach a scuffle featuring a lot of players and coaches, mostly from the Detroit Pistons.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero rushes towards the Detroit Pistons bench during a fight late in the first half of the Wednesday's game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports)

Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons' Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive.

The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game.

Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.

Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench to begin the altercation. Hayes got up and hit him in the back, and Wagner appeared to briefly be knocked out.

Magic players then rushed off their bench area in concern for their teammate.

