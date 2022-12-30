NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle
Hayes, who struck Wagner in back of the head, given 3-game suspension without pay
Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons' Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive.
Malice at Little Caesars Arena 😳<br><br>Magic and Pistons rough up each other after Moe Wagner shoved Killian Hayes.<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/BallySportsFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BallySportsFL</a><a href="https://t.co/77sx09pDSo">pic.twitter.com/77sx09pDSo</a>—@TheAthletic
The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game.
Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench to begin the altercation. Hayes got up and hit him in the back, and Wagner appeared to briefly be knocked out.
Magic players then rushed off their bench area in concern for their teammate.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?