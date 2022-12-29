Content
3 players ejected after 1st half Pistons-Magic scuffle

Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of Wednesday's game.

Scuffle involved every player on both teams with 34 seconds to go before break

Two basketball players wearing white Orlando Magic jerseys are seen in the middle of the picture as they approach a scuffle featuring a lot of players and coaches, mostly from the Detroit Pistons.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero rushes towards the Detroit Pistons bench during a fight late in the first half of the Wednesday's game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports)

Orlando's Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit's Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench.

Wagner and Hayes were chasing an errant Magic pass in the backcourt, with Wagner knowing Orlando would be called for a backcourt violation as soon as he touched it. As he slowed up to let it go out of bounds, Hayes tried to cut past him along the sideline.

Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench. starting a scuffle that involved every player on both teams.

Hayes got back up and appeared to strike Wagner in the back of the head.

Numerous Magic players could be facing suspension for leaving the bench area. Moritz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr, Gary Harris, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross and Admiral Schofield were the players out of the game as the Orlando bench emptied.

The incident happened with 34 seconds left in the first half. The Pistons led 66-47 at the half.

