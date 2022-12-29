3 players ejected after 1st half Pistons-Magic scuffle
Scuffle involved every player on both teams with 34 seconds to go before break
Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of Wednesday's game.
Wagner and Hayes were chasing an errant Magic pass in the backcourt, with Wagner knowing Orlando would be called for a backcourt violation as soon as he touched it. As he slowed up to let it go out of bounds, Hayes tried to cut past him along the sideline.
Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench. starting a scuffle that involved every player on both teams.
Malice at Little Caesars Arena 😳<br><br>Magic and Pistons rough up each other after Moe Wagner shoved Killian Hayes.<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/BallySportsFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BallySportsFL</a><a href="https://t.co/77sx09pDSo">pic.twitter.com/77sx09pDSo</a>—@TheAthletic
Hayes got back up and appeared to strike Wagner in the back of the head.
Numerous Magic players could be facing suspension for leaving the bench area. Moritz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr, Gary Harris, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross and Admiral Schofield were the players out of the game as the Orlando bench emptied.
The incident happened with 34 seconds left in the first half. The Pistons led 66-47 at the half.
