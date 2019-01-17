Leonard, Lowry to sit out against Phoenix Suns
The Raptors could be down by as many as five players. Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and OG Anunoby are sitting out Toronto's game Thursday against the visiting Phoenix Suns. Centre Jonas Valanciunas is still recovering from thumb surgery while C.J. Miles is questionable with a sore hip.
Raptors playing without their 2 best players for 1st time this season
Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and OG Anunoby are sitting out Toronto's game Thursday against the visiting Phoenix Suns.
The Raptors could be down by as many as five players. Centre Jonas Valanciunas is still recovering from thumb surgery while C.J. Miles is questionable with a sore hip.
Toronto, which lost 117-108 in Boston on Wednesday night, says Lowry and Leonard are being rested. The Raptors have routinely sat Leonard for one half of back-to-back games while Lowry only recently returned from a back injury.
Anunoby, who like Miles missed the game in Boston, is out for personal reasons.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.