Leonard, Lowry to sit out against Phoenix Suns

Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and OG Anunoby are sitting out Toronto's game Thursday against the visiting Phoenix Suns.

The Raptors could be down by as many as five players. Centre Jonas Valanciunas is still recovering from thumb surgery while C.J. Miles is questionable with a sore hip.

Toronto, which lost 117-108 in Boston on Wednesday night, says Lowry and Leonard are being rested. The Raptors have routinely sat Leonard for one half of back-to-back games while Lowry only recently returned from a back injury.

Anunoby, who like Miles missed the game in Boston, is out for personal reasons.