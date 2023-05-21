Content
Canada's Jamal Murray scores 37 as Nuggets beat Lakers to move 1 win away from NBA Finals

Jamal Murray scored 37 points, Nikola Jokic added 24 points and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Denver can sweep series Monday night in Los Angeles

Greg Beacham · The Associated Press ·
A male basketball player wearing number 27 yells in celebration as he walks down the court.
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) celebrates after making a three-pointer during the second quarter of a 119-108 win over the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half against his former team for the top-seeded Nuggets, who have never been this close to the NBA Finals in 47 years in the league.

Denver blew a big early lead in Game 3, but made a decisive 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to snap the Lakers' nine-game home winning streak since March 26, including seven straight victories since the regular season ended.

No team has rallied from a 3-0 playoff series deficit in NBA history. Game 4 is Monday night in Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis had 28 points and 18 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who hadn't lost three straight games since early February. Los Angeles' prolonged, desperate surge ever since the trade deadline has finally run out of steam against the powerhouse Nuggets, who have won five consecutive playoff games.

LeBron James had 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds for Los Angeles, hitting three three-pointers after starting the series zero-for-13 from distance. Austin Reaves added 23 points and seven rebounds, but Rui Hachimura was the only other Lakers scorer to crack double figures with 13 points.

Jokic's streak of four consecutive triple-doubles ended in a fairly quiet game for the two-time MVP. But Murray scored 17 points in a dynamic first quarter following his 23-point fourth quarter two nights ago, and he had 30 points by halftime of Game 3.

Bruce Brown scored 15 points and hit a key 3-pointer down the stretch for the Nuggets before Jokic all but iced it on a 3-pointer with 3:17 to play.

