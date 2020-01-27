NBA postpones Lakers-Clippers game 'out of respect' for Kobe Bryant's old team
Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center was postponed by the NBA on Monday.
No make-up date announced for Tuesday's game
Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center was postponed by the NBA on Monday.
The league said in a press release the decision was made "out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday."
No make-up date has been announced.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.