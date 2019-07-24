Watch as Clippers introduce former Raptor Kawhi Leonard
Watch live coverage today at 3 p.m. ET
Watch at 3 p.m. ET today when the Los Angeles Clippers introduce former Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as their newest additions.
Leonard led Toronto to its first-ever NBA title last month and was named Finals MVP. The 28-year-old veteran was arguably the most coveted prize in this year's free agent class, and met with several teams including the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers in his hometown of Los Angeles.
Speculation rose to a fever pitch that Leonard would re-sign with the Raptors after he flew to Toronto to speak with the team and president Masai Ujiri.
But in the end, Leonard chose to return home and sign with the Clippers. He helped orchestrate the blockbuster trade that saw the Clippers obtain George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari and five first-round draft picks.
WATCH | Leonard leads Raptors to NBA title:
Leonard reportedly signed a three-year, $103-million US deal with the Clippers with a player option for the 2020-21 season.
With files from The Canadian Press
