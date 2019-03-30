LeBron James to sit out rest of the season

LeBron James will sit out the rest of the season, ending his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers said Saturday that holding James out would allow his groin to fully heal. They added that James would accompany the team on its upcoming road trip to New Orleans and Oklahoma City.

James was hurt in a victory over Golden State on Christmas, the first significant injury of his career. He sat out 17 games before returning on Jan. 31, and the Lakers were unable to recover and make the playoffs.

It's the first time James won't play in the post-season since 2005, when he was in his second NBA season with Cleveland. He had appeared in the last eight NBA Finals.

James averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 55 games.