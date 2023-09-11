Content
NBA

LeBron James reportedly interested in playing for U.S. at 2024 Paris Olympics

Two-time Olympic gold medallist LeBron James is ready to commit to the 2024 Paris Summer Games, The Athletic reported Monday.

2-time champion said to have called 'multiple stars' to recruit them for U.S. squad

Two American men's basketball players share a celebratory moment on the court at the 2012 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
LeBron James, right, reportedly is interested in representing the U.S. next summer at the Paris Olympics. The NBA's all-time scoring leader last played in the Olympic tourney in 2012 with Kevin Durant, who is among the players James is believed to be trying to recruit. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/File)

James, 38, led the United States to the top of the podium in Beijing (2008) and London (2012) and won a bronze at Athens in 2004.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer did not play for the gold medal-winning American sides in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 or in Tokyo in 2021.

James already called "multiple stars" to recruit them to join him in the French capital next summer, according to the report. Those stars include Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green.

WATCH l 'Scoring King' LeBron James makes NBA history:

LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time leading scorer record in NBA

7 months ago
Duration 2:54
LeBron James passed legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tuesday night to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

The U.S. is expected to field a strong team following a disappointing fourth-place finish at this month's FIBA World Cup.

USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill said he is aware of James's interest but declined further comment to The Athletic.

