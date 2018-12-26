New
LeBron James' games-played streak in jeopardy after straining groin
LeBron James got good news Wednesday on his injured groin.
Lakers superstar has played 156 straights contests, listed as day to day
LeBron James got good news Wednesday on his injured groin.
An MRI exam showed that the four-time NBA MVP merely strained his left groin in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas night. James will likely be dealing with soreness for several days, and the Lakers are listing him as day to day.
They play next on Thursday, against Sacramento.
James has appeared in 156 consecutive games, going back to the start of the 2017 playoffs with Cleveland. His last extended absence due to injury was an eight-game stint to deal with back and knee aches midway through the 2014-15 season.
Dodged a bullet! Sheesh. 🙏🏾 to the almighty above! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BackInNoTime?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BackInNoTime</a>—@KingJames
James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season, his 16th in the NBA and first with the Lakers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.