LeBron James passes Karl Malone for 2nd all-time on NBA career scoring list
Lakers star now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored total of 38,387 points
LeBron James moved into second place on the NBA's career scoring list Saturday night, surpassing Karl Malone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Washington.
James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the lead. He entered the game 19 points behind Malone's total of 36,928. After a six-point first quarter, James went on a scoring binge in the second that included a dunk and three 3-pointers.
2nd All-Time in Scoring.<br><br>👑 LeBron James continues to make history. <a href="https://t.co/OyGqBtcIY4">pic.twitter.com/OyGqBtcIY4</a>—@NBA
The last of those 3s brought him even with Malone. Then he made a layup off a backdoor cut with 5:20 left in the quarter to move ahead.
James then checked out of the game and received congratulations from teammates on the sideline.
Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his career. James has a chance to break that record next season if he's healthy enough.
James passed Malone in the same building where Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals moved past Jaromir Jagr and into third place on the NHL's career list in goals earlier in the week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?