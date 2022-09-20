Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA·New

NBA board of governors re-elect Larry Tanenbaum of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

Larry Tanenbaum, Toronto Raptors governor and longtime chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, has been unanimously re-elected as chair of the NBA board of governors.

Became 1st Canadian owner to serve as board chair when first elected in 2017

The Canadian Press ·
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chairman Larry Tanenbaum has been re-elected chair of the NBA board of governors. In 2017, he was the first Canadian owner elected to board chair. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press/File)

Toronto Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of the NBA board of governors.

Tanenbaum, the longtime chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, became the first Canadian owner to serve as chairman of the board when he was first elected to the post in 2017.

The Toronto native has served on the NBA advisory/finance committee since 2008 and was part of the planning committee from 2000-14.

He also had stints on several other committees, including labour relations and expansion/realignment.

Tanenbaum has been governor of the Raptors since 1998 and holds the same title with the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto FC of Major League Soccer.

He has seen the Raptors make the playoffs in eight of their last nine seasons and win their first NBA title in 2019.

"I am honoured to continue serving as Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors to help play a role in leading this great league," Tanenbaum said in a statement.

"I am grateful to my fellow governors for their valued support and I look forward to working with each of them, and commissioner [Adam] Silver along with the league office staff, as we continue to grow the NBA's impact on the game of basketball and in our communities."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now