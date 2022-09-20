NBA board of governors re-elect Larry Tanenbaum of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

Toronto Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of the NBA board of governors.

Tanenbaum, the longtime chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, became the first Canadian owner to serve as chairman of the board when he was first elected to the post in 2017.

The Toronto native has served on the NBA advisory/finance committee since 2008 and was part of the planning committee from 2000-14.

He also had stints on several other committees, including labour relations and expansion/realignment.

Tanenbaum has been governor of the Raptors since 1998 and holds the same title with the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto FC of Major League Soccer.

He has seen the Raptors make the playoffs in eight of their last nine seasons and win their first NBA title in 2019.

"I am honoured to continue serving as Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors to help play a role in leading this great league," Tanenbaum said in a statement.

"I am grateful to my fellow governors for their valued support and I look forward to working with each of them, and commissioner [Adam] Silver along with the league office staff, as we continue to grow the NBA's impact on the game of basketball and in our communities."