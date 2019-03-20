Recap
Kyle Lowry ruled out of Oklahoma City game with ankle injury
Kyle Lowry was ruled out of the Toronto Raptors' game Wednesday at Oklahoma City because of a sprained right ankle.
Raptors guard forced to leave Sunday's win against Knicks
Kyle Lowry was ruled out of the Toronto Raptors' game Wednesday at Oklahoma City because of a sprained right ankle.
The all-star guard was forced out of Sunday's 128-92 rout of the visiting Knicks when New York's Mitchell Robinson knocked him over from behind with 5:15 to play in the third quarter.
WATCH | Lowry reinjures ankle:
Lowry, who had just returned after missing two games with a left ankle injury, had to be helped to the locker room.
The 32-year-old Lowry has missed 14 of the Raptors' 71 games this season: six due to lower back pain, four due to a lower thigh contusion and four because of a left ankle sprain.
He is averaging 14.8 points and 9.0 assists per game this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.