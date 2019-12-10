Kyle Lowry to trade basketball shoes for ballet slippers in The Nutcracker
Toronto Raptors all-star Kyle Lowry is set to be a pointe guard in "The Nutcracker."
Raptors guard will perform as 'cannon doll' at National Ballet of Canada production
Toronto Raptors all-star Kyle Lowry is set to be a point guard in "The Nutcracker."
The NBA champion is among the Canadian celebrities who will grace the stage as "cannon dolls" in the National Ballet of Canada's holiday production.
The ballet company enlists notable personalities to make cameo appearances in each show at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.
The colourfully costumed characters show up as a cannon goes off to begin the battle scene in the first act, which is set in a winter wonderland in 19th-century Russia.
Other special guests this season include soprano Measha Brueggergosman, Stars lead singer Torquil Campbell and WE co-founder Marc Kielburger.
The lineup also features wheelchair rugby players Cody Caldwell and Mike Whitehead and wheelchair tennis athletes Gillian Cruz and Anne-Marie Dolinar.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.