Raptors' star point guard Kyle Lowry to sit out first 2 pre-season games

Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry did not make the trip to Charlotte for the NBA team's first two pre-season games.

The Raptors say Lowry was given permission to stay at the team's temporary home in Tampa, Fla.

Toronto faces the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Monday.

The Raptors conclude the pre-season on Friday against the Miami Heat in Tampa.

The team's regular-season opener is Dec. 23 against New Orleans in Tampa.

WATCH | Nick Nurse on Canada plans for Olympic qualifying: