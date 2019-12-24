Raptors' Lowry excited to have 'whole world watching' Christmas Day
Celtics visit for first Dec. 25 NBA game in Canada; LeBron vs. Kawhi in all- L.A. tilt
The MVP is playing.
So are the reigning champions, north of the border.
And out in L.A., the NBA's newest dynamic duos will square off as well.
On the 65th day of the season, with 454 games — more than one-third of the schedule — already in the books, the NBA's unofficial start date has arrived. The annual Christmas Day quintupleheader of games is Wednesday, the day where the casual fan typically turns their attention toward the NBA.
"It's going to be cool, man," said Toronto guard Kyle Lowry, who'll be making his Christmas debut. "It's going to be very cool. I've always watched it on TV ever since I was a young child. And it's going to be awesome to step foot on that floor on Christmas Day, have my family and friends around and have the whole world watching."
"It's Christmas Day," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "I hope everybody has a great holiday and spends some time with their families, but it's about the next opponent in front of us. We have to get a win."
Playoff-preview matchups?
The other matchups: Boston goes to Toronto in the NBA's first Christmas game in Canada, followed by Milwaukee visiting Philadelphia, Houston going to Golden State, the Lakers-Clippers contest and then a nightcap between New Orleans and a Denver team led by Nikola Jokic and off to the best start in franchise history at 20-8.
"You're always told that the best teams play on Christmas, the all-star players play on Christmas and the whole world is watching this game," said Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league's reigning MVP who has even better numbers this year than he did a year ago.
The Lakers have Davis and James. The Clippers now have Paul George and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Those two pairings shook up the league's landscape considerably when they came together this past summer, and so far with the Lakers are 24-6 and the Clippers at 22-10 neither side has much to complain about.
"I think we're good," George said. "I think we're good."
James-Davis pairing spectacular at times
The Clippers are 10-3 in games where both Leonard and George start. Davis and James are one of two duos where both are averaging more than 25 points per game; Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in Minnesota are the other.
The pairing of James and Davis has looked spectacular at times already. If there was any confusion about whether those two superstar talents could work together, those questions have been answered.
"We know what the end goal is," Davis said. "And when you have guys like that, with veteran leadership, when everyone is locked in to our goal, it's easy for us to jell together."
James puts it even more simply.
"It's about getting better, each and every day," James said.
Doomed by injuries
Golden State has been doomed by injuries all season, with no Klay Thompson and no Stephen Curry for much of this season. New Orleans was picked to be part of the showcase day because of No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, who has yet to appear in a regular-season game -- his summer league was cut short by injury, and a stellar pre-season ended the same way. And Toronto is missing several top players right now, including Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol.
But make no mistake: The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas. Wednesday is their first time on the holiday schedule since 2001.
"It'll be interesting," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. "I wish we had more of our regular guys playing in it, but we've got to go play the game nevertheless. So we'll see. I think it'll be fun. I'm getting a lot of messages from back home. Everybody's going to be watching."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.