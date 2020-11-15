Skip to Main Content
Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons possession
NBA·New

Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons possession

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested early Sunday and faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to police records records. He was released on $4,000 US bond.

2019 1st-round pick faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle

Tom Withers · The Associated Press ·
Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County sheriff records in Ohio, and was released on $4,000 US bond Sunday. (Rusty Costanza/Associated Press)

The Cleveland Cavaliers said they have spoken to guard Kevin Porter Jr. following his arrest early Sunday on weapons possession.

Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick, faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County sheriff records. He was released on $4,000 US bond.

In a statement, the Cavaliers said: "We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves."

Porter's attorney, Alex Spiro, said in an email to The Associated Press that his client "was issued a summons for a petty offence and released. We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point."

The 20-year-old Porter emerged as a bright spot last season for the Cavs, whose year included a coaching change after the all-star break before being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.

Cleveland selected him with the No. 30 overall pick.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now