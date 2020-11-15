Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons possession
2019 1st-round pick faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle
The Cleveland Cavaliers said they have spoken to guard Kevin Porter Jr. following his arrest early Sunday on weapons possession.
Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick, faces charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, according to Mahoning County sheriff records. He was released on $4,000 US bond.
In a statement, the Cavaliers said: "We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves."
Porter's attorney, Alex Spiro, said in an email to The Associated Press that his client "was issued a summons for a petty offence and released. We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point."
The 20-year-old Porter emerged as a bright spot last season for the Cavs, whose year included a coaching change after the all-star break before being halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.
Cleveland selected him with the No. 30 overall pick.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.