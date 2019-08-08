Kevin Durant. Toronto Raptors. Will either make the NBA Finals ever again?

It took some time, but former Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant finally talked about the injury he sustained during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and mixed in a jab toward the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors in the process.

"It will probably be the last time they will be in the Finals," Durant said in an interview with Yahoo! Sports.

In case you forgot — or better yet, are trying to forget — the Raptors lost Kawhi Leonard, who skipped town to join his hometown Los Angeles Clippers. Durant, meanwhile, ditched California.

Now a member of the Brooklyn Nets after signing a four-year, $164 million US deal, Durant spoke for the first time publicly since the Game 5 incident.

Durant went down with a strained calf in the second round of the playoffs before making his return in Game 5 of the Finals. It was there where Durant made a move, and his Achilles snapped.

WATCH | Kevin Durant ruptures Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals:

The Warriors' forward appeared to re-injure his right leg during the second quarter on Monday night. 1:07

The Raptors crowd seemed to initially cheer went Durant went down in a heap, and Raptors players urged the crowd to stop.

Now let's go back to Durant's quote about Toronto. Was it in retaliation to some fans? Was he joking? Half joking? He did apparently say it with a smirk.

The entire situation begs a few question.

Will the Raptors ever make the Finals again, especially since Kawhi is no longer there?

Will Kevin Durant ever make the Finals again? He joined forces with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, but he's expected to miss the entire 2019-2020 season with his Achilles injury.

And finally, will Kawhi's move to the Clippers, along with Paul George, work out as planned? Will they be Finals regulars?

It may take a while to learn the true accuracy of Durant's crystal ball.