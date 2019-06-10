Warriors' Kevin Durant a game-time decision Monday but 'looked good' practising
Superstar forward averaged 34.2 points in 2019 NBA playoffs before straining calf
Kevin Durant practised Monday morning. The Golden State Warriors will wait before deciding if he plays later tonight.
The Warriors are listing Durant, who has been sidelined for more than a month with a strained calf, as a "game-time decision" for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. ET. The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors 3-1 in the best-of-seven title series, meaning their quest for a third consecutive NBA championship could end Monday.
Durant spent about 25 minutes on the court before leaving toward the end of the Warriors' shootaround session for continued treatment.
Durant did not say anything as he walked past a horde of media to get toward the Warriors' locker room.
He was cleared by the Warriors' medical staff after Game 4 of the NBA Finals and practised with the team on Sunday for the first time since his injury. He averaged 26.0 points per game for the Warriors during the regular season and 34.2 points in 11 playoff games before he got hurt in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston.
WATCH | Warriors coach Steve Kerr hopeful Durant can play Monday:
Kerr was asked if he had any reservations about Durant's ability if he is ultimately cleared to play Game 5.
Durant was the NBA Finals MVP when Golden State captured titles in 2017 and 2018. He has missed Golden State's last nine games; the Warriors are 6-3 in those contests.
WATCH | Raptors' Kyle Lowry answers kid reporter's unique question:
