Warriors' star Kevin Durant could make series debut after 1 practice
Forward has yet to be cleared to resume workouts following calf injury
Tuesday is the next telltale day in Golden State star Kevin Durant's recovery process from a calf injury.
The Warriors are scheduled to arrive home from Toronto early Monday and will get the rest of the day off. Practice resumes Tuesday, and what happens then will determine if Durant plays in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors on Wednesday night.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has said Durant won't play until he practises. He revealed Sunday that the team's medical staff has not yet given clearance to the 2017 and 2018 finals MVP for a return to those workouts.
Durant was injured in Game 5 of the Warriors' Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Houston Rockets. He hasn't played since, and Game 2 of the finals is the seventh consecutive game in which the two-time defending NBA champions would be without Durant.
"Pointing out some X's and O's type of stuff," Curry said. "But moreso when you see him putting time in trying to get healthy, trying to get back out on the floor as soon as possible, that's motivation for sure. We're all in this together. We've said it for the entire year. He's exemplifying that with his presence in the locker room here."
There is only one practice before Game 3, and if Durant can't play on Wednesday there would be only one practice before Game 4 on Friday. Kerr said Durant may need only one full workout to get ready.
"It's feasible," Kerr said.
