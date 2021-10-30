Nets' Durant fined $25K US for forcefully throwing ball into seats after being fouled
NBA crew chief says Brooklyn star should have been ejected
Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 US by the NBA on Saturday for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands, a play that a referee acknowledged should have led to the Nets star's ejection.
Durant was fouled with 4:40 left in the third quarter of Brooklyn's 105-98 home victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. He then grabbed the ball and threw it hard well past the basket into the crowd.
Kevin Durant just LAUNCHED the ball into the stands 😮<a href="https://t.co/CkuHXXIjt1">pic.twitter.com/CkuHXXIjt1</a>—@ClutchPointsApp
Durant was called for a technical foul, but crew chief Sean Wright said after the game that he should have been thrown out.
"In real time, the official that made the call did not think the ball entered the stands with force. After seeing the video post game, we did see that the ball did go into the stands with force and Kevin Durant should've been ejected," Wright said.
Oops—@KDTrey5
