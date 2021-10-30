Skip to Main Content
NBA

Nets' Durant fined $25K US for forcefully throwing ball into seats after being fouled

Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 US by the NBA on Saturday for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands, a play that a referee acknowledged should have led to the Nets star's ejection.

NBA crew chief says Brooklyn star should have been ejected

The Associated Press ·
Nets small forward Kevin Durant, seen above standing next to head coach Steve Nash, was called for a technical foul for the incident on Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 US by the NBA on Saturday for forcefully throwing the ball into the stands, a play that a referee acknowledged should have led to the Nets star's ejection.

Durant was fouled with 4:40 left in the third quarter of Brooklyn's 105-98 home victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. He then grabbed the ball and threw it hard well past the basket into the crowd.

Durant was called for a technical foul, but crew chief Sean Wright said after the game that he should have been thrown out.

"In real time, the official that made the call did not think the ball entered the stands with force. After seeing the video post game, we did see that the ball did go into the stands with force and Kevin Durant should've been ejected," Wright said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now