Nets' Durant pulled from game against Raptors due to health and safety protocols
Abrupt reversal by league forces small forward off the court
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was pulled from Friday night's game against the Toronto Raptors due to the league's health and safety protocols, the team says.
The 32-year-old did not start the game because he was undergoing contact tracing and was not cleared before tip-off.
Durant came off the bench at the 4:13 mark of the first quarter after he was permitted to play. But an abrupt reversal from the league forced him to exit.
The exact reason he was pulled was not immediately clear.
WATCH | Durant exits game vs. Raptors:
The small forward, who missed three games in January due to the league's health and safety protocols, was among four Nets players to test positive for the coronavirus last March.
Durant is currently the second-leading scorer in the NBA.
Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of the game due to health and safety protocols. After missing the beginning of the game and subsequently being cleared to play, Durant is unable to play at the direction of the league, a source told ESPN.—@malika_andrews
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.