Nets' Durant pulled from game against Raptors due to health and safety protocols

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was pulled from Friday night's game against the Toronto Raptors due to the league's health and safety protocols, the team says.

The 32-year-old did not start the game because he was undergoing contact tracing and was not cleared before tip-off.

Durant came off the bench at the 4:13 mark of the first quarter after he was permitted to play. But an abrupt reversal from the league forced him to exit.

The exact reason he was pulled was not immediately clear.

WATCH | Durant exits game vs. Raptors:

Nets' Kevin Durant removed from game for COVID-19 protocols Sports Video 0:19 During a game between the Raptors and Nets, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant is removed due to health and safety protocols. 0:19

The small forward, who missed three games in January due to the league's health and safety protocols, was among four Nets players to test positive for the coronavirus last March.

Durant is currently the second-leading scorer in the NBA.