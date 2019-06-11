Warriors fear superstar Kevin Durant has ruptured Achilles

Kevin Durant was lost in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday and is likely out for months to come with a ruptured right Achilles.

Durant, who is three weeks from another foray into free agency, played for the first time since May 8, when he strained his right calf.

"Seeing your brother go down, trying to be there for him. It puts everything

In perspective," Steph Curry said Monday from Toronto, where the hometown Raptors failed to close out the best-of-series, dropping a 106-105 decision.

Toronto holds a 3-2 lead, with the series returning to Golden State on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

WATCH | Durant exits game with injury:

The Warriors' forward appeared to re-injure his right leg during the second quarter on Monday night. 1:07

Durant exited in the second quarter after starting the game on fire. He had 11 points, two rebounds and one block to help the Warriors set the early pace.

Crumbled to hardwood

In his first game since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston, Durant grabbed for his right Achilles and calf area while attempting to drive past Raptors forward Serge Ibaka with 9:46 to play in the first half. The Warriors were leading 39-34, and the home crowd erupted with cheers as Durant crumbled to the hardwood.

Ibaka and Kyle Lowry motioned to hush the fans as Durant was walked to the other end of the court and down the tunnel to the locker room.

After the game, Bob Myers, the Warriors' president of basketball operations, confirmed Durant has an Achilles injury.

"I don't know the extent of it," an emotional Myers said. "He'll have a MRI tomorrow."

WATCH | Curry hopes fans' 'ugliness' doesn't repeat itself:

Steph Curry discussed his disappointment to how Raptors' fans responded when Kevin Durant left the game with a leg injury. 1:17

Early in the fourth quarter, ABC's broadcast showed Durant leaving the building in a walking boot on crutches with his agent, Rich Kleiman.

Doris Burke, who works NBA games on ABC, said she spoke with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr returning to the court after halftime and he said of his message to the team, "You tell them to keep going, keep competing. Obviously we're all worried and thinking of Kevin right now."

No minutes restriction

Renowned former San Diego Chargers team doctor David J. Chao tweeted about Durant, "KD clearly grabbing at Achilles. Not saying complete tear but that is too low to be called calf. Bad news, his finals are done even if there is a Game 7. Good news, should not affect his free agency."

Durant had missed nine games but was cleared to return to practice Sunday.

Kerr said pre-game there would be no minutes restriction on Durant if he did play.

"You worry about the conditioning," Kerr said. "The skill, obviously, is undeniable. He's a guy who can get a shot off anytime he wants. … He's Kevin Durant. If we have him out there, he'll be a threat. We know that."

Durant averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in the regular season. During the post-season, he was producing 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game entering Monday.

"The most difficult thing is just not being able to be out there with your teammates at the biggest time of the year," Kerr said pre-game. "From that perspective, I have just felt bad for him. We all have. If you have a chance to play, go play and see what happens."