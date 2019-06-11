Warriors fear superstar Kevin Durant has ruptured Achilles
Veteran forward to have MRI Tuesday after exiting Monday's Game 5 in 2nd quarter
Kevin Durant was lost in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday and is likely out for months to come with a ruptured right Achilles.
Durant, who is three weeks from another foray into free agency, played for the first time since May 8, when he strained his right calf.
"Seeing your brother go down, trying to be there for him. It puts everything
Toronto holds a 3-2 lead, with the series returning to Golden State on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.
WATCH | Durant exits game with injury:
Durant exited in the second quarter after starting the game on fire. He had 11 points, two rebounds and one block to help the Warriors set the early pace.
Crumbled to hardwood
Ibaka and Kyle Lowry motioned to hush the fans as Durant was walked to the other end of the court and down the tunnel to the locker room.
After the game, Bob Myers, the Warriors' president of basketball operations, confirmed Durant has an Achilles injury.
"I don't know the extent of it," an emotional Myers said. "He'll have a MRI tomorrow."
WATCH | Curry hopes fans' 'ugliness' doesn't repeat itself:
Doris Burke, who works NBA games on ABC, said she spoke with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr returning to the court after halftime and he said of his message to the team, "You tell them to keep going, keep competing. Obviously we're all worried and thinking of Kevin right now."
No minutes restriction
Renowned former San Diego Chargers team doctor David J. Chao tweeted about Durant, "KD clearly grabbing at Achilles. Not saying complete tear but that is too low to be called calf. Bad news, his finals are done even if there is a Game 7. Good news, should not affect his free agency."
Durant had missed nine games but was cleared to return to practice Sunday.
"You worry about the conditioning," Kerr said. "The skill, obviously, is undeniable. He's a guy who can get a shot off anytime he wants. … He's Kevin Durant. If we have him out there, he'll be a threat. We know that."
Durant averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in the regular season. During the post-season, he was producing 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game entering Monday.
"The most difficult thing is just not being able to be out there with your teammates at the biggest time of the year," Kerr said pre-game. "From that perspective, I have just felt bad for him. We all have. If you have a chance to play, go play and see what happens."
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.