The Kawhi Leonard watch will continue, as it appears the sought-after free agent won't be making any decisions about his professional future on Sunday night.

Toronto coach Nick Nurse says Leonard will be meeting with the Raptors in the coming days.

Yahoo Sports Senior NBA insider Chris Haynes is also reporting that the NBA Finals MVP and now two-time champion will not be meeting with NBA teams on Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard will not take any meetings with teams today, as he'll ramp up the process over next couple days, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. —@ChrisBHaynes

Nurse didn't say where the Raptors will be seeing Leonard, but said the NBA champs believe they "have a really good chance" to keep him.

"I think he had a tremendous year," Nurse said at an event in Jefferson, Iowa, near his hometown. "I think it's a great place. You guys can see our fans and ownership is great. Our front office leadership is great, his teammates. You know, everything went well for him to re-sign. And probably mostly, on top of that, would be his health. He was a guy that missed a whole season, and he had a good, healthy year and played his best basketball in the playoffs."

While Leonard has yet to meet with the Raptors, the Los Angeles Times is reporting the star free agent and his uncle, Dennis Roberston spoke with former Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson on Sunday.

Johnson resigned from his position with the Lakers on April 9, and isn't allowed to act as an official representative for the team, but the Los Angeles Times also reports that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka officially reached out to Leonard's camp on Saturday.