Raptors' Kawhi Leonard in better health ahead of Sunday's Game 4
Star forward battled 'flu-like symptoms' in Game 3 win over Magic
Raptors star Kawhi Leonard said he's feeling better ahead of Sunday's Game 4 of Toronto's first-round playoff series in Orlando at 7 p.m. ET.
Head coach Nick Nurse revealed after the game that the 27-year-old forward had been feeling under the weather and hadn't practised in two days, calling Leonard's performance that night "gutsy."
"Just some flu-like symptoms," Leonard said at Sunday morning's shootaround. "It doesn't mean anything. No excuses over here. That's why I didn't say anything to nobody."
WATCH | Pascal Siakam's big Game 3 pushes Raptors past Magic:
Leonard's struggles in Game 3 came after a brilliant 37-point performance in a Game 2 rout of Orlando.
The Raptors lead the opening-round series two games to one. Game 5 is Tuesday in Toronto. Game 6, if necessary, would be back in Orlando.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.