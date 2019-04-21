Raptors' Kawhi Leonard in better health ahead of Sunday's Game 4

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard said he's feeling better ahead of Sunday's Game 4 of Toronto's first-round playoff series in Orlando at 7 p.m. ET.

Leonard had an off-night in Toronto's 98-93 victory over the Magic in Friday's Game 3, scoring 16 points on 5-for-19 shooting.

Head coach Nick Nurse revealed after the game that the 27-year-old forward had been feeling under the weather and hadn't practised in two days, calling Leonard's performance that night "gutsy."

"Just some flu-like symptoms," Leonard said at Sunday morning's shootaround. "It doesn't mean anything. No excuses over here. That's why I didn't say anything to nobody."

WATCH | Pascal Siakam's big Game 3 pushes Raptors past Magic:

Pascal Siakam's game-high 30 points led Toronto to a 98-93 win over Orlando, giving the Raptors a 2-1 series lead. 2:05

Asked how he got better, Leonard said "Just hydrating."

Leonard's struggles in Game 3 came after a brilliant 37-point performance in a Game 2 rout of Orlando.

The Raptors lead the opening-round series two games to one. Game 5 is Tuesday in Toronto. Game 6, if necessary, would be back in Orlando.