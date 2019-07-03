'#KawhiWatch' hits fever pitch in Toronto amid unconfirmed sightings of Raptors star
Plane owned by team's owners sparks helicopter footage and fans racing to Yorkville
"Kawhi Watch" is reaching new levels now.
A private plane owned by the group that operates the Toronto Raptors landed Wednesday afternoon at Pearson International Airport in Toronto — and video footage leading people to speculate that Kawhi Leonard was one of the passengers on that plane.
The MLSE plane has landed in Toronto and someone is here 👀👀<br>.<br>(Via: <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a>) <a href="https://t.co/LtM5es1rnn">pic.twitter.com/LtM5es1rnn</a>—@TSN_Sports
The plane's occupants boarded SUVs on the tarmac and were driven toward downtown Toronto, with at least one news helicopter airing their trip live even though it was not confirmed that Leonard was indeed in one of those vehicles.
Meanwhile, a large crowd was forming outside a posh downtown hotel where Raptors president Masai Ujiri had been spotted earlier in the day, with the assumption being that the hotel is where the meeting between Leonard and the team may be taking place.
Leonard is the top free agent whose decision about where to play next season remains unknown.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KawhiWatch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KawhiWatch</a> outside Yorkville's Hazelton Hotel. That's where <a href="https://twitter.com/GregRoss17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GregRoss17</a> spotted Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri and General Manager Bobby Webster head into the hotel. Fans are gathering in the hopes that Kawhi will also show up. <br>📹: Greg Ross/CBC <a href="https://t.co/eYDO5cFXH5">pic.twitter.com/eYDO5cFXH5</a>—@CBCToronto
