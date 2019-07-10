NBA aware free agency rules not being followed, looking to improve system

The NBA knows that its rules on teams talking to free agents are not being followed, and says it will spend the next few months figuring out a better system.

Commissioner Adam Silver, speaking after the league's board of governors meeting Tuesday, says the league is aware "that there have been prior discussions" between teams and free agents.

Silver says "it's pointless at the end of the day to have rules that we can't enforce. I think it hurts the perception of integrity around the league."

So the next step will be finding ways to improve the process, either by changing some rules or perhaps eliminating some that are outdated.

Teams could begin talking to free agents, per letter of the law, after 6 p.m. Eastern on June 30. Some deals were known to have been agreed upon shortly after that window opened, and a few were known even before that time arrived.

In other matters Tuesday: