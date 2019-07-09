Kawhi Leonard's Clippers to play pre-season game in Vancouver
Ex-Raptors' star not yet confirmed for Oct. 17 tilt as part of annual Canada Series
A week after he left the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard's new team is scheduled for a pre-season trip to Canada.
Leonard led the Raptors to a championship in his only season in Toronto before leaving for his hometown Clippers in free agency.
After Toronto's gruelling championship playoff run, it wouldn't be surprising if the Clippers let him sit the Vancouver game out.
WATCH | Leonard's ridiculous buzzer beater sends Raptors to East Final:
Star power on both sides
The game will be the fifth pre-season contest Vancouver has hosted.
The up-and-coming Mavericks have a roster that includes rising superstar Luka Doncic and seven-foot-three big man Kristaps Porzingis.
Both teams also have Canadian content, with veteran forward Dwight Powell of Toronto on the Mavericks' roster and rookie forward Mfiondu Kabengele of Burlington, Ont., with the Clippers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.