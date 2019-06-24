L.A. billboards push for Clippers to sign NBA champion Kawhi Leonard
Raptors' pending free agent a hot commodity ahead of July 6 signing period
A billboard near Los Angeles urges NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to abdicate his "King of the North" throne in Toronto and become the "King of SoCal" with the Clippers.
One features an image of a personalized California license plate that reads "KAWHI," with the hashtag #ClipperNation. The other reads "King of SoCal" and has the hashtag #KAWHI2LAC.
Leonard, who turns 28 on Saturday, is expected to decline his player option with the recently crowned NBA champs for 2019-20. The Clippers have a projected $52 million US in cap space and are expected to be among several teams seeking his services. July 6 is the first day of the signing period.
Leonard averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 60 games with the Raptors in the 2018-19 regular season. He averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 boards, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 24 playoff games.
Yahoo Sources: Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard declining $21.3 million player option to become unrestricted free agent with the Finals MVP seriously considering re-signing. <a href="https://t.co/cWhpcyyjXO">https://t.co/cWhpcyyjXO</a> <a href="https://t.co/c8qNBOi0Nu">pic.twitter.com/c8qNBOi0Nu</a>—@ChrisBHaynes
