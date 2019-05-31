Kawhi Leonard 'King Of The North' billboard now overlooking Oakland

New Balance, the sponsor of Kawhi Leonard, has paid for a billboard in Oakland with a picture of the star and the caption, "The King Of The North is Coming."

In case you weren't sure — because their name is Golden State — the Warriors play in Oakland.

Spotted on an Oakland Highway👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KingOfTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KingOfTheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WetheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WetheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NewBalanceCan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NewBalanceCan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/newbalance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@newbalance</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/darrenrovell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@darrenrovell</a> <a href="https://t.co/8NSiIwreQR">pic.twitter.com/8NSiIwreQR</a> —@OTJSports

Now, unsuspecting Oaklanders and Warriors fans alike will be looking at the man who is tasked with taking down the dynasty while driving down the highway.

The billboard has the cities that Toronto has already beaten these playoffs crossed out, with only "GS" remaining.

The Raptors won Game 1 on Thursday 118-109, with Kawhi scoring 23 points.