NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar undergoing surgery for broken hip after falling at concert

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles. The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured.

76-year-old Hall of Famer taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles

The Associated Press ·
A man in a blue polo shirt is seen from the side as he looks on.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, seen at an NFL game on Dec. 3, was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers' teams during their "Showtime" era in the 1980s, leading them to five NBA championships. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.

The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

His business partner, Deborah Morales, declined to provide a further update Saturday and referred only to a statement posted on Abdul-Jabbar's account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem," it said.

Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers' teams during their "Showtime" era in the 1980s, leading them to five NBA championships. He was a six-time NBA MVP.

The seven-foot-two centre was the NBA's career-scoring leader until being passed by current Laker LeBron James in February. Abdul-Jabbar owned the mark for 39 years.

He starred at UCLA, when he was known as Lew Alcindor and was a three-time national player of the year under coach John Wooden.

Abdul-Jabbar disclosed in 2020 that he had prostate cancer. In 2009, he said he had been diagnosed the previous year with chronic myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer.

