John Wiggins hired as Raptors' vice-president of organizational culture, inclusion

The Toronto Raptors have named John Wiggins as vice-president, organizational culture and inclusion.

The team said in a release that Wiggins "will lead a group drawn from all parts of the organization to address social injustice, inclusion, equity and political reform."

He will take charge of internal team-building and external outreach initiatives.

"This position has the opportunity to directly impact change. That's what excited me so much about the role — the chance to impact change directly in my organization, my community and my country," Wiggins said in a statement. "As an organization, we're uniquely placed to do that."

"For me, change is actionable," he added. "I don't want to just say things. They must be doable. I have a position of power, and I want to do powerful things."

Wiggins joins the Raptors from Raptors 905, where he helped launch Canada's first G League franchise. He most recently held the title of vice-president and oversaw all day-to-day and business operations for the club. During his tenure, Raptors 905 won their first championship in 2017.

Prior to the G League, Wiggins helped launch the inaugural teams of the National Basketball League of Canada. He has also worked in leadership positions at the Ford Motor Company and founded and coached a successful AAU team in Melbourne, Florida.

Wiggins is a graduate of the University of Windsor, grew up in Mississauga, Ont., and lives in the GTA with his family.