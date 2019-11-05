Hawks' John Collins barred 25 games after testing positive for growth hormone
Forward is NBA team's top rebounder, second-leading scorer this season
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended for 25 games without pay on Tuesday for a violation of the NBA's Anti-Drug Program after testing positive for a growth hormone.
Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said the team was "disappointed to learn that John put himself in an unfortunate situation and violated the league's anti-drug policy."
"We hold ourselves and each of our players to a high standard, and we are committed to supporting John as he learns from this setback and continues to grow as both a player and a person," Schlenk said in a statement released by the team.
Schlenk said he and coach Lloyd Pierce spoke with Collins "and we believe that he is truly remorseful for his actions. We will provide John with support on and off the court while we look forward to his return to the team."
Suspension begins Tuesday vs. Spurs
The six-foot-nine Collins is the third player to be handed 25-game suspensions for drug violations this season.
- The NBA announced Thursday night that Phoenix Suns centre Deandre Ayton was suspended after testing positive for a diuretic.
- On Aug. 29, the league suspended Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.
The suspensions of Ayton and Chandler also are without pay.
Collins' suspension begins with Tuesday night's game against San Antonio.
He is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.