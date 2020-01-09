Skip to Main Content
No timetable for return after 76ers' Joel Embiid suffers torn ligament in hand
Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his left hand. Embiid sat out the 76ers' game Thursday night against Boston. The team said there's no timetable for his return and that Embiid is evaluating treatment options.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid looks at his injured finger during the first half of the 76ers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. On Thursday, the team announced he would be out indefinitely with a torn ligament. (Matt Slocum/The Associated Press)

Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid will have surgery Friday for a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand and will be evaluated in one to two weeks.

"All of a sudden, we're different," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "We're just different. I look at this as an opportunity. Nobody's crying. This is not a 'woe is me' moment, not for me, at all. And not for my players. We'll take what we have, and what we have, I love."

Embiid injured the radial collateral ligament in the ring finger in the first half Monday night against Oklahoma City. Embiid's overlapped his pinkie to the point that it seemed he had his fingers crossed. He played most of the game with his finger taped and said he "couldn't go up with two hands."

Embiid has struggled with injuries ever since he was drafted with the No. 3 pick of the 2014. He missed his first two seasons with various injuries and hasn't played more than 64 games in any of the last three. He is averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season.

Al Horford, signed away from the Celtics in the off-season with a four-year deal, started at centre Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

