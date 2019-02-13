Raptors make Jeremy Lin signing official

The Toronto Raptors confirmed the signing of veteran guard Jeremy Lin on Wednesday, who averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 51 games with Atlanta this season.

His move to Toronto had been widely reported but was not announced officially until two hours before Wednesday's game, in which head coach Nick Nurse said he will play and serve as the backup point guard.

"He's a good player," Nurse said of Lin. "We want to get good players on the floor ... I'm excited to see him."

The six-foot-three 200-pounder has appeared in 457 career NBA games, averaging 10.7 points a game over nine seasons with Golden State (2010-11), New York (2011-12), Houston (2012-14), the Lakers (2014-15), Charlotte (2015-16), Brooklyn (2016-18) and Atlanta (2018-19).

Pen to paper. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://t.co/0NOBrT0UW1">pic.twitter.com/0NOBrT0UW1</a> —@Raptors

Lin gives the Raptors obvious depth at both guard spots, and will likely spend time backing up point guard Kyle Lowry and shooting guard Danny Green.

And he will be needed immediately, with the reports coming Wednesday that point guard Fred VanVleet will miss around five weeks after undergoing surgery for ligament damage in his left thumb.

Lin, 30, arrived just hours before tip-off and took part in a Raptors walkthrough.

"Just landed. This Canada weather not playing around," he wrote in a social media posting showing a photo of wintry Toronto.

In an a different post on Tuesday, Lin said he would be wearing No. 17 for the Raptors — Jonas Valanciunas' old number. However, the former Hawk clarified that he texted Valanciunas first for permission.