Jazz trade 3-time DPOY Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves in blockbuster deal: reports

Rudy Gobert has been traded by the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive package of players and draft picks, a person with knowledge of the blockbuster deal said.

Utah is getting four first-round picks between 2023 and 2029, along with Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and a first-round pick this year in Walker Kessler, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the NBA had not approved the deal and neither team could announce it publicly.

ESPN, which first reported the trade, also said Jarred Vanderbilt and Leandro Bolmaro were going from Minnesota to Utah as part of the deal for Gobert.

It ushers in the end of an era for the Jazz, and perhaps the start of one for the Timberwolves — who will have perhaps the best 1-2 big-man punch in the league with Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert together now.

Gobert — a three-time defensive player of the year — spent his first nine NBA seasons in Utah, and the Jazz went to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons. But his relationship with guard Donovan Mitchell was always scrutinized and a series of disappointing playoff exits led to the annual question of whether the two could coexist on a title-contending team.

Minnesota struck the deal less than 24 hours after coming to an agreement on a $224 million US, four-year extension with Towns, who is now under contract for the next six years.

Gobert has four years and $170 million left on a five-year, $205 million deal he signed with the Jazz last summer.

Celtics get Pacers' Brogdon: reports

The Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics improved their backcourt depth Friday by acquiring combo guard Malcolm Brogdon in a muitl-player trade with the Indiana Pacers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Indiana receives five players, all backup forwards with Boston, and a 2023 first-round draft pick, according to the person who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot officially be announced until next week.

Brogdon's fate with Indiana was essentially sealed when the Pacers acquired point guard Tyrese Haliburton from Sacramento in a flurry of moves at the mid-season trade deadline. It was clear the franchise would rebuild the team with Haliburton as the foundational piece.

Many expected Brogdon would be dealt on draft night, but Boston finally provided the offer Indiana was seeking on the second day of free agency.

The Pacers receive Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and Nic Stauskas — both first-round picks — Juwan Morgan and Malik Fitts. Aside from adding Theis' physical presence, the Pacers could now have three first-round picks in 2023 and enough cap room to give them an additional $31 million to spend.

In Brogdon, the Celtics are getting a proven leader who averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season. And he should fit right in with a backcourt that already features Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, who played a key role in Boston's run to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. The Celtics lost to Golden State in six games.

Hawks trading Huerter to Sacramento: reports

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future conditional draft pick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been formally approved by the NBA and announced by either club. ESPN first reported the trade.

Huerter averaged 11.4 points in four seasons with Atlanta after being selected by the Hawks with the No. 19 pick in the 2018 draft. He was a starter for the overwhelming majority of his time in Atlanta.

But a trade seemed likely after the Hawks added guard Dejounte Murray in a trade with San Antonio this week, creating a backcourt pairing of young All-Stars — Murray and Trae Young.

Holiday spent 26 games with the Hawks in the 2015-16 season and averaged 8.3 points for the Kings this past season. Harkless averaged 4.6 points for Sacramento last season.

LaVine, Nurkic decide to stay put

Zach LaVine is staying in Chicago. Same goes for Jusuf Nurkic in Portland.

Day 2 of NBA free agency on Friday brought another max deal — this time, going to LaVine, who secured the richest contract in Bulls history when he agreed to a $215 million, five-year contract.

LaVine technically was a free agent, for about 18 hours. Klutch Sports, which represents LaVine, made the announcement of the max agreement, with the Bulls able to offer the Olympic gold medallist and two-time All-Star $56 million more than any other club could this summer.

Nurkic got by far the biggest payday of his career, agreeing to a four-year, $70 million contract with Portland. The centre just completed his eighth NBA season, the last six of those coming with the Trail Blazers, for whom he averaged 15 points and 11.1 rebounds this past season.

Mitchell Robinson is another big man not moving elsewhere, agreeing Friday to a $60 million, four-year contract to remain with the New York Knicks.

There are some players who will be changing addresses. Danilo Gallinari, according to a person familiar with his decision, intends to sign a two-year deal with the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics — once his waiving by the San Antonio Spurs is completed. Gallinari was sent to San Antonio this week in a trade that brought All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta.

Also on the move: Bruce Brown Jr., a guard who has decided to leave Brooklyn and sign with Denver on a two-year deal worth just over $13 million. Brown averaged a career-best 9 points per game this past season for the Nets.

Another deal that was put into motion earlier in the week was completed, when five-time All-Star John Wall — bought out by the Houston Rockets — announced he had agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Wall was under contract for $47.4 million this season, got bought out by Houston for about $41 million, and will get the $6.4 million difference from the Clippers. Wall hasn't played in the NBA since April 2021, and has appeared in 82 games, including playoffs, over the last 4 1/2 seasons.

Warriors re-sign Looney

The champion Golden State Warriors brought back one of their key free agents, retaining Kevon Looney — who appeared in all 104 of the team's games this past season — on a three-year deal that could be worth about $26 million if the final year becomes fully guaranteed.

But another two rotation pieces went elsewhere; Gary Payton II is headed to the Portland Trail Blazers and Otto Porter Jr. is signing with the Toronto Raptors.

LaVine's agreement was at least the fifth deal of at least $200 million struck since free agency opened on Thursday. The others all came on Day 1, going to Nikola Jokic ($264 million extension in Denver), Bradley Beal ($251 million contract to stay in Washington), Devin Booker ($224 million extension with Phoenix) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($224 million extension with Minnesota).

And a sixth deal could very easily join that $200 million club: Memphis' Ja Morant agreed to a $193 million extension that could reach $231 million based on what awards he qualifies for this coming season.

Cavaliers, Ricky Rubio agree to 3-year contract: reports

Ricky Rubio helped return the Cavaliers to contention. He'll try to keep them there.

The veteran point guard agreed Friday to come back for another stint with Cleveland, agreeing on a multiyear contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Rubio was instrumental in Cleveland's turnaround last season before injuring his left knee. He agreed to a three-year, $18.4 million deal, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the agreement.

The 31-year-old Rubio was having one of his best NBA seasons before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against New Orleans in December. Rubio was a mentor to Cavs All-Star guard Darius Garland and his reunion in Cleveland with former Minnesota teammate Kevin Love had helped the forward's comeback.

The Cavs traded Rubio's expiring contract to Indiana in the deal for swingman Caris LeVert at the deadline. But Cleveland always hoped to bring the popular Rubio back for the right price.

It's not known how far Rubio is in his recovery or if he'll ready for the start of next season. Rubio has twice torn the ACL in his left knee.

In case Rubio's not ready, the Cavs agreed to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum with guard Raul Neto, who spent the past two seasons with Washington.

Cleveland also agreed to a one-year contract with centre Robin Lopez, who will back up All-Star Jarrett Allen. The 7-foot Lopez was with Orlando last season.

Rubio averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists in 34 games with Cleveland, which acquired him in a trade last summer with Minnesota.