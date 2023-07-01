Content
James Wade leaving WNBA's Chicago Sky to join Toronto Raptors as assistant coach

The Chicago Sky say head coach and general manager James Wade is joining the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach.

Wade led Chicago to its 1st title in 2021

The Canadian Press ·
A coach stands on the sidelines with his arms crossed.
Former Chicago Sky head coach James Wade joined the Toronto Raptors staff on Saturday as an assistant coach. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo via The Canadian Press)

Wade led Chicago to its first Women's National Basketball Association title in 2021 and compiled an 81-59 record since taking the top job in 2019.

He's previously coached with the San Antonio Stars and Minnesota Lynx.

Chicago says Wade will be replaced by Emre Vatansever as interim general manager and head coach.

Wade joins the coaching staff of new Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic.

Rajakovic replaced Nick Nurse, who led the Raptors to its first-ever NBA title but was fired after four years in the role.

Nurse recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers as its latest head coach.

With files from The Associated Press

