Nuggets guard Jamal Murray fined $25,000 US for hit to groin

Jamal Murray's punch to the groin of Tim Hardaway Jr. has cost him.

The Denver Nuggets guard and Kitchener, Ont., native was fined US$25,000 for the incident that led to his ejection in Monday's 117-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

WATCH | Murray fined for groin hit in incident against Mavericks that led to ejection:

Murray fell while jostling with Hardaway Jr. away from the ball, and hit the Mavericks guard in the groin while he was getting up.

Murray received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter at American Airlines Arena.

