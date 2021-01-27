Nuggets guard Jamal Murray fined $25,000 US for hit to groin
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 US for punching Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin, an incident that led to the Kitchener, Ont. native's ejection in Monday's 117-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Jamal Murray's punch to the groin of Tim Hardaway Jr. has cost him.
The Denver Nuggets guard and Kitchener, Ont., native was fined US$25,000 for the incident that led to his ejection in Monday's 117-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Murray fell while jostling with Hardaway Jr. away from the ball, and hit the Mavericks guard in the groin while he was getting up.
Murray received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter at American Airlines Arena.
