Jamal Murray knee injury might be bad news for Canada's Olympic basketball hopes
'It looked like he hyperextended it,' Nuggets coach says as team awaits test results
Jamal Murray's season could be in jeopardy.
Murray grabbed his knee writhing in pain on the floor for several minutes. A wheelchair was brought onto the court, but the Canadian waved it off, and was instead helped off the court to the dressing room.
The Nuggets are awaiting diagnostic imaging to determine the severity of the injury.
"Some of the coaches said when they watched the replay, it looked like he hyperextended it," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game. "It's just an awful feeling. Keep Jamal in your thoughts and prayers and hopefully, we'll get some good news."
A serious injury would also be bad news for Canada's national team which must win its last-chance qualifying tournament in Victoria, B.C., at the end of June to clinch a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.
Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds a game this season.
