NBA

Jamal Murray knee injury might be bad news for Canada's Olympic basketball hopes

Jamal Murray's NBA season could be in jeopardy after the Nuggets guard from Kitchener, Ont., injured his left knee in the final minute of Denver's 116-107 loss to Golden State on Monday night.

'It looked like he hyperextended it,' Nuggets coach says as team awaits test results

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Jamal Murray suffered a left knee injury with 50 seconds remaining in Monday night's loss to Golden State when he drove through the lane and made a move to the rim. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Murray grabbed his knee writhing in pain on the floor for several minutes. A wheelchair was brought onto the court, but the Canadian waved it off, and was instead helped off the court to the dressing room.

The Nuggets are awaiting diagnostic imaging to determine the severity of the injury.

WATCH | Jamal Murray suffers knee injury: 

Canada's Jamal Murray suffers knee injury in game vs. Warriors

Sports

10 hours ago
0:59
Nuggets' Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont., needs to be helped off the floor after suffering a left knee injury in the 4th quarter of Monday's game against the Warriors. 0:59

"Some of the coaches said when they watched the replay, it looked like he hyperextended it," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game. "It's just an awful feeling. Keep Jamal in your thoughts and prayers and hopefully, we'll get some good news."

With 50 seconds left in the game, Murray drove through the lane and made a move to the rim. His left knee seemed to buckle as he went up.

A serious injury would also be bad news for Canada's national team which must win its last-chance qualifying tournament in Victoria, B.C., at the end of June to clinch a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

Murray is averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds a game this season.

WATCH | Who were the trailblazers of Canadian basketball?:

Who were the trailblazers of basketball in Canada?

Sports

2 months ago
10:59
North Courts is back for another episode and this week we're talking all about the trailblazers and icons of Canadian basketball. Vivek, Meghan, and Jevohn give their starting 5 rosters for their all-time Team Canadas, and discuss the latest Canadian basketball news. 10:59
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

