Nuggets guard Jamal Murray out for extended period with hamstring injury

Denver will be without Canadian guard Jamal Murray for "the perceivable future" due to a right hamstring strain, according to Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

Murray, who has had hamstring tightness since training camp, was hurt in Saturday's NBA game against the Chicago Bulls.

Malone said the injury occurred in the second quarter when Murray, who grew up in Kitchener, Ont., went to push off and felt something in the hamstring.

"We'll kind of continue to talk to our doctors, but his injury is not a one- or two-game injury," Malone said. "That's what I do know. This will be something that will be longer than we would like."

In seven games this season, the 26-year-old Murray is averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 assists while shooting 43 per cent from the field and 44 per cent on 3-pointers.

The defending champion Nuggets, who sit atop the Western Conference, improved to 7-1 on Monday with a 134-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.