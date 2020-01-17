Jamal Murray out for 'foreseeable future' says Nuggets coach

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone says Canadian guard Jamal Murray will be out for the "foreseeable future" with a left ankle injury.

"He'll be out for the foreseeable future, obviously," Malone announced before Denver's game Thursday against Golden State. "Just trying to allow them more rehab time, try to get them back as quickly as possible. So right now, no real update, other than we don't expect him back for a little bit."

Murrray rolled his left ankle late in the first half of Denver's game Wednesday night against visiting Charlotte.

He tried to contest a three-point shot by Terry Rozier and appeared to land on Rozier's foot. Murray instantly grabbed at his ankle as play was stopped. He was helped off the floor by teammates and then placed in a wheelchair once he left the court.

Malone said after the game that X-rays were negative but that Murray's ankle looked "rather large."

"You don't want to have Jamal Murray out for an extended period of time," he added.

Murray had five points and one assist against the Hornets before leaving. He was also dealing with a sore back. The native of Kitchener, Ont., is averaging 17.9 points a game this season.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks say rookie guard RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., will be re-evaluated in a week after he left Thursday night's game against Phoenix with a sprained right ankle. The Knicks updated his status Friday, saying X-rays were negative.