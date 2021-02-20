Canada's Jamal Murray scores career-high 50 points, powers Nuggets over Cavaliers
Kitchener, Ont., native made 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers.
Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets adjusted to a schedule change by handing the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth straight loss, 120-103 on Friday night in a matchup hastily arranged by the NBA due to COVID-19.
Murray hardly missed, making 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers. He didn't attempt a free throw.
With the Cavs still hanging around in the fourth, Murray made three 3-pointers in 65 seconds to push Denver's lead to 21. He scored 20 in the final quarter before being replaced with 2:23 left.
Collin Sexton scored 23 and Jarrett Allen 20 for Cleveland, which had a couple days to prepare for the Nuggets but still couldn't stop them.
WATCH | Who were the trailblazers of Canadian basketball?:
Not the way Murray was shooting.
Murray celebrated his third straight long-range make — from 33 feet — to open the fourth by pounding his chest and screaming toward fans. He scored Denver's first 13 in the last quarter, and then passed his previous career best of 46 points by draining another 3 — on Jokic's 10th assist — with 4 minutes left.
Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points for the Nuggets. Jokic had 16 points and 12 rebounds in getting his seventh triple-double this season.
A stopover in Cleveland was not originally part of Denver's travel itinerary for a four-game trip. However, when the league postponed three San Antonio games — including one against the Cavs on Wednesday — earlier this week because of virus cases on the Spurs, the Nuggets were re-routed.
They made their first 12 shots, opened a 22-point lead in the second half and then let Murray close out the Cavs.
The Nuggets thrashed the Cavaliers on Feb. 10, beating them by 38 points and prompting Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff to criticize his players for being "embarrassed." He expected a better effort in the rematch between the teams.
"I hope our guys respond," he said 90 minutes before tip.
Cleveland played better, but didn't have enough firepower to stay with the Nuggets.
Or Murray.
